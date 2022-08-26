What weapons can you use in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo?

Splatoon 3 is on the horizon and Nintendo is gracing fans with the opportunity to test out the new release with the Splatfest World Premier kicking off Saturday, Aug. 27 and fans are certainly ready to make their mark.

Splatfest will give excited fans the opportunity to rip into 12 hours of games and will showcase new changes to gameplay, character customization, and different maps.

The demo will feature two halves of Splatoon chaos, starting off with 4v4 turf-war battles and the second half dropping jaws with a tri-coloured turf-war.

These tri-coloured turf wars spice up the action by implementing a third team to jump in and stir the inky pot, placing the current first palace team into the middle of the arena and setting both remaining teams against the top dogs.

With the third installment in the Splatoon series around the corner, here’s a list of the weapons fans can use to make a splash in their demo games:

All weapons in Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo

Blasters

Blaster

Luna Blaster

Brella

Splat Brella

Tenta Brella

Chargers

E-liter 4K

E-liter 4K Scope

Splat Charger

Splatterscope

Dualies

Dark Tetra Dualies

Splat Dualies

Rollers & Brushes

Dynamo Roller

Inkbrush

Octobrush

Splat Roller

Shooters

.52 Gal

Aerospray MG

N-ZAP ‘85

Splattershot

Splattershot Pro

Splattershot Jr.

Sloshers

Slosher

Tri-slosher

Splatanas

Splatana Wiper

Splatlings

Heavy Splatling

Hydra Splatling

Stringers

Tri-Stringer

Splatoon 3 is set for release on Sep. 9, and with eager fans getting to test out the fun and prepare for all the future ink battles with inkling and octoling, this demo release is sure to give die-hard fans a head start in their Splatoon grind.