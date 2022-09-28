Splatoon 3’s Splatfest players might be wondering where their Super Sea Snails are—but don’t fret because Nintendo is on the case.

Super Sea Snails upgrade players’ gear, which would be used throughout the playthrough, and participants of Splatoon 3’s Spaltfest event were awarded a collection of the slimy-shelled snails for their Splatfest title and depending on whether their team won.

The Splatoon 3 devs shared insight on their awareness of the problem, attempting to quell any fears that Inkling and Octoling fans had, saying, “A bug has caused some #Splatoon3 players who voted in the Splatfest and viewed the final results not to receive any Super Sea Snails.”

“This issue will be fixed in an upcoming patch so that affected players can receive their Super Sea Snails. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the devs added.

Fans will have to wait patiently for their Super Sea Snails to arrive. Nintendo has clearly made this a priority.

There were a few errors on Splatfest’s launch, with Tricolor battles not working for a large portion of players and it was fixed quickly, so there’s hope these issues will be mended as soon as possible.

This is sure to have an effect on a lot of players because Splatoon 3 has soared to record-breaking heights, selling 3.4 million copies in the first three days on shelves.