Splatoon 3 now puts stats directly on your iOS or Android home screen

Get ready to ink up your mobile devices.

Splatoon 3 arrived on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, with fans rejoicing as the third installment in the franchise not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them.

Nintendo has now added a feature for players who have the Switch Online mobile app installed on their mobile devices. The Nintendo app allows users to add widgets from Splatoon 3 onto the main menus of their phones.

Make sure all the devices you wish to use the app on are updated, download the application on your chosen device, and log in.

Players can now view current gear, stage rotation schedule, battle logs, and albums from pictures during your games. Version 2.3.0 of the Spaltoon 3 app brings support for home screen widgets.

[Nintendo Switch Online app]



Version 2.3.0 is out.



You can now add Splatoon 3 widgets to your home screen on iOS and Android!



The sizes for iOS are:



– Battle logs (small, medium)

– Stage schedule (medium, large)

– Current gear (small, medium)

– Album (small, medium, large) pic.twitter.com/fVdUroTqSk — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 27, 2022

Splatoon 3 fans with the Nintendo app can now pin all of these features to their mobile device’s home screen.

The third installment in the Splatoon franchise added a wide selection of new characters, customization, weapons, maps, and game modes for Nintendo fans to enjoy.

Splaltoon 3 took the gaming community by storm, selling a record-breaking amount of copies in its first weeks on the shelves.

The newest iteration of the Splatoon series sold 3.4 million copies in the first three days, meaning that the updates to the mobile app are definitely a welcome addition.