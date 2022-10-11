Splatoon 3 amiibo will enter the fray in November

Amiibo collectors rejoice! Splatoon 3 is set to get its first drop of amiibo and they are coming sooner than you’d expect.

Today in a post to social media the upcoming products were revealed which will highlight a variety of characters from the newly released sequel.

You’ll have a chance to collect a Yellow Inkling, Blue Octoling, as well as Smallfry to add even more variety to the set. Those who purchase these figures will also get bonus in-game loot to dress their characters with.

SRL here with a scoop from our Materials division. They're the biggest collectors at SRL (you should see their "science closet") and they've informed us that Splatoon 3 amiibo will be launching on Friday, 11/11! Check out this video for more info. pic.twitter.com/mwywFohLKy — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 11, 2022

Similarly to how there are three amiibo, there are three in-game looks to collect including a jacket outfit, martial arts outfit, and what appears to be a warrior’s armor. It isn’t clear which in-game bonus lines up with the different amiibo at this time.

Those eager to get their hands on these items will have their chance to do so next month. The release date has been set for Nov. 11, 2022 so you’ll want to mark that down in your calendar if you plan on adding them to your collection.

With these amiibos the amount of in-game content in Splatoon 3 is set to grow even more after it was announced last week that a collaboration with Pokémon would be taking place. Unlike these looks, the Pokémon shirts will be available for free to those who compete in a themed-splatfest event. You can read more here.

Amiibo collectors can get their hands on these new products on Nov. 11 at all of your usual retailers.