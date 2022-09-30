Several of Splatoon’s rarest Amiibo are back on sale in Nintendo’s U.K. store

Nintendo U.K.’s My Nintendo Store has restocked a huge amount of Splatoon and Splatoon 2 Amiibo, including several that are frequently resold for sky-high prices.

In a tweet today, Nintendo U.K. shared a screenshot of all the Amiibo that have been restocked, including hard-to-find group sets like the Octoling Triple Pack. While all of these Amiibo were released in correlation with previous Splatoon titles, the vast majority of them can be used to unlock unique equippable gear in Splatoon 3. For example, scanning the Pearl and Marina Off the Hook set grants two sets of outfits based on the idol duo. We’ve already seen Splatoon 3‘s Amiibo, but they have yet to receive a definitive release date.

Previous Splatoon amiibo are now back in stock on My Nintendo Store! Scanning them in-game will allow you to save your favourite gear combinations as Fresh Fits to easily swap outfits.



The Nintendo of America My Nintendo Store does not appear to have restocked the same set of Amiibo. As of this writing, the only available set is the Callie and Marie two-pack, but hopefully the company will follow the U.K. division’s lead and restock many of the fan-favorite Amiibos in an easier-to-obtain way. If you’re purchasing from the U.K. store, customers can only purchase one of each Amiibo for themselves.

Several of Splatoon‘s Amiibo have been difficult to come by since their release, with bundles of them going for over a hundred dollars on resale sites like Ebay. In the wake of expensive prices and shortages, some sellers have purchased inexpensive NFC cards and copied Amiibo data onto them, which makes them function the same as regular Amiibo. Nintendo keeping these Amiibo in stock at a reasonable price is likely one of the best ways to combat these resale tactics.