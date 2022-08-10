New amiibo and functionality detailed in Splatoon 3 Direct, paid DLC to be released post-launch

More ink-credible content is set to accompany Splatoon 3 when it is released and into the near future, much of which is making a return from previous entries in the series.

During today’s Splatoon 3 Direct, Nintendo unveiled more information about the various modes, cosmetics, and characters in the upcoming title. Among this news was a dive into amiibo functionality set to return, as well as a hint at DLC that will be released for the game at a later date.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Like in Splatoon and Splatoon 2, there will be a large amiibo box in the Splatsville square that can be interacted with. Here, players will be able to scan any Splatoon-series amiibo and watch them appear within the box, then be able to favorite any gear set to them for easy switching in the gear loadout menu. Players will also be able to take pictures with the amiibo and pose with them in various ways.

There will be three Splatoon 3 amiibo released later this year, featuring a yellow inkling girl, blue octoling boy, and the single-player partner, Smallfry. They were advertised as appearing in individual packs rather than a three-pack exclusive.

Nintendo also revealed that there will be “large-scale paid DLC” released for Splatoon 3 in the future, showcasing a teaser image with silhouettes of characters that resemble Pearl and Marina, members of Off the Hook from Splatoon 2. It is likely that this DLC will be single-player focused, following the single-player Octo Expansion that was released for the previous title in the series. No further information has been revealed at this time.

Splatoon 3 will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9. Updates for the title, including new maps and cosmetics, are planned to be added for free every few months.