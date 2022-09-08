Players discover what every Amiibo unlocks in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players have already found out what in-game gear can be unlocked by scanning Amiibo figures on the Switch’s NFC pad—and the game has only been out for a few hours for certain parts of the world.

Destructoid compiled a list of what each Splatoon Amiibo figure does when scanned into the hub world’s special zone. As with previous games, scanned Amiibo generally grant cosmetic rewards, including hats, tops, and shoes. Only Splatoon Amiibo will work with Splatoon 3; scanning Amiibo from other series, including Mario and company, will result in an error message.

A few of the Splatoon Amiibo didn’t grant any rewards. Destructoid speculated that was because some may grant the same rewards; if you already have the specified clothing, it can’t be unlocked twice.

The complete list of Splatoon 3 Amiibo unlocks is as follows:

Inkling Girl (Smash Bros. version): No reward

Inkling Girl (Orange): No reward

Inkling Girl (Blue): No reward

Inkling Squid (Green): Power Armor (chest), Power Mask (head), Power Boots (feet)

Callie: Hero Runner Replicas (feet), Hero Jacket Replica (chest), Hero Headset Replica (head)

Marie: Armor Boot Replicas (feet), Armor Jacket Replica (chest), Armor Helmet Replica (head)

Inkling Girl (Green): School Shoes + Hi Socks (feet), Base School Shoes (feet), School Uniform A (chest), School Uniform B (chest), Squid Hairclip (head)

Inkling Boy (Green): Squinja Boots

Inkling Boy (Purple): Samurai Shoes (feet), Samurai Jacket (chest), Samurai Helmet (head)

Inkling Squid (Purple): Power Boots MkI (feet)

Pearl: Pearlescent Kicks (feet)

Marina: – Marinated Slip-Ons (feet)

Octoling Girl: Enchanted Boots (feet), Enchanted Robe A (chest), Enchanted Robe B (chest), Enchanted Hat (head)

Octoling Boy: Steel Greaves (feet), Steel Platemail (chest), Steel Helm (head)

Octoling Octopus: Fresh Fish Feet (feet)

Inkling Squid (Orange): Didn’t scan in Splatoon 3

Inkling Girl (Red): Baggy-Sock Fringe Loafs (feet), Base Fringed Loafers (feet)

Since the game just released, verification is still needed for the four Amiibo that either didn’t scan or didn’t provide rewards. There are also three Splatoon 3 Amiibo that won’t release until later this year after the game’s launch window. These will likely grant additional cosmetic rewards beyond the ones mentioned in this list.

Splatoon 3 launches in the U.S. on Sept. 9.