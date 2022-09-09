Nintendo offers free banner for Splatfest users in Splatoon 3

After an excruciatingly long wait, Splatoon 3 has finally been released today.

Designed as a third-person shooter for Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 3 leads us into the parched lands of the Splatlands, where blood-hungry Inklings and Octolings are looking for a new challenge. With both single-player and co-op mode, Splatoon 3 is definitely an adventure you’ve been aching for. Besides, the game offers a wider variety of customizations, movements, and new features we won’t spoil for you before you get into the game.

Nintendo, which normally rewards early birds that either buy the game early or at the release, didn’t miss yet another great opportunity to reward the most loyal Nintendo and Splatoon 3 fans. To reward the players who immediately want to jump into the game, Nintendo is offering a free banner for your Splashtag. All you have to do is to scan a QR code via the Nintendo Switch Online app, and you’ll get a free banner for your Splashtag.

You can find the link to the official Nintendo Twitter together with Splatoon 3 QR code here:

Scan this QR code on SplatNet 3 via the #NintendoSwitchOnline app to receive a free (and fresh) banner for your #Splatoon3 Splashtag. pic.twitter.com/F1nedS1YF8 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 9, 2022

If Nintendo publishes more similar gifts, we’ll keep you posted so that you can grab your free goodies before they’re gone. In the meantime, take your time and finally enjoy and explore the delights Splatoon 3 can offer.