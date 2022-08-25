Is Splatoon 3 multiplayer?

It’s hard to believe, but Splatoon 3 is right around the corner. The third iteration of Nintendo’s hit first-person paint shooter will arrive on Switch on Sept. 9, and fans are clamoring for all the details they can get. The game will build on the most popular modes from its predecessors, including Turf War and Salmon Run, and will feature a new first-player iteration called Return of the Mammalians.

Of course, it’s not Splatoon if there isn’t an absolute legion of stylish equipable items, from weapons to shirts to hats to shoes and a ton more. Splatoon 3 promises to introduce plenty of new cosmetic gear as well as new gear categories, including locker decorations and emotes.

But what’s the point of all these items if you can’t show them off to other players in multiplayer?

Splatoon 3 multiplayer details

Screengrab via Nintendo

As with the previous two games, Splatoon 3 will have plenty of multiplayer modes. One of the game’s biggest draws is Turf War, which pits two teams of four players against each other with the goal of covering as much map terrain with paint as possible. All of the new cosmetics, including Splashtags, emotes, and locker decorations, are visible to both your teammates and your enemies, allowing you to represent your inky style to the world.

Players who prefer co-op can give Salmon Run a try. Salmon Run is cooperative rather than competitive, pairing four players together on a team to take out a variety of AI enemies known as Salmonids. Cosmetics aren’t quite as important here since all players will be dressed in Salmonid-hunting gear, but the mode is still a chance to play with others. Both modes can be played on local wireless or online with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Splatfests will also be making a return. These worldwide battles ask players to pick one of three teams and battle it out for supremacy over a short period, usually a single weekend. Winning battles grants your team points, and the team with the most points at the end of the Splatfest wins special rewards. While they’re technically just an extension of Turf War, Splatfests are a multiplayer mode with lots of pomp and circumstance, so be sure to check them out if you want to see the best that Splatoon has to offer.

Splatoon 3 launches on Sept. 9.