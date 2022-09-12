How to get Splatoon 3 Weapon Badges

The list of customizable content goes on and on.

Splatoon 3 has arrived with countless customizable content for players to make their weapons and characters their own.

The third installment in Nintendo’s Splatoon franchise lets players run wild with all types of unique and interchangeable badges, featuring weapon freshness that lets players showcase how much they’ve been grinding. With weapon freshness, players can add badges that prove their mastery of particular guns in Splatoon 3.

How to get weapon badges in Splatoon 3

To get these badges, players have to get their grind on and play as much as possible until they’ve acquired that badge.

Players have to use each weapon consistently to receive these badges.

Weapon freshness badges are displayed on the Splatoon 3 equipment screen. Each badge represents the number of ink points players have acquired for each weapon. To acquire these points, you simply have to play a certain amount of games.

Each weapon badge requires players to reach level four and five in that particular weapon freshness. You can get freshness faster by defeating other players in-game.

Keep the grind up, and it’ll be done in no time.

Image via Nintendo

Splatoon 3’s customization has been ramped up to an entirely new level in this iteration, with customizable colors, hairstyles, weapons, badges, and several more options for players to make their mark.

The Splatoon community has been overwhelmingly positive about the new release, with fans saying the weapons are balanced and the gameplay is still just as strong.