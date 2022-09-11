The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal

Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers.

May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.

When asking a small pool of the Splatoon 3 community, which included prominent streamers, players, and talent. Shooters reign supreme by a vast majority of players. What is interesting, though, is that despite an overwhelming affinity for Shooters, players found that all weapons seem to be in a good state.

Even with players seeing a huge advantage in using Shooters, the fact that all weapons seem to be balanced to a point they are all viable is a great look for the game—if it weren’t for one Weapon type basically being dead on arrival.

“The weapon diversity, in general, is really good right now. So I think polls of them are nice.” Youtuber, ProChara, said in the poll’s roundtable. “Well… everything except undercover brella.”

Indeed, no one thought that Brella was in a good spot currently on the first few days of the game. This is a shame, considering the Brella is a loved weapon that seems to be lacking in firepower until Nintendo hopefully comes in with a day one patch.

Still, with so many players having different takes on weapons and the game only being out for a few days, the healthy competitive nature of the game could be thriving as more content is added to the game over the next few years in free DLC patches.