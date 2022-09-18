How to get and use Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has reworked certain elements of the franchise’s classic formulas to ensure players have more to do or improve on outdated models—including adding more ways to impact the results of a Splatfest event.

Conch Shells are a new item introduced as a Splatfest-exclusive item in Splatoon 3. These can be used to get items throughout the event but are also used as a scoring category that helps tally the results for the three teams.

Players don’t necessarily need to participate in a Splatfest as it is going either, as Conch Shells can be earned as soon as the Sneak Peek for an upcoming event goes live in-game. Just be wary of certain glitches that have been popping up surrounding the new collectible “currency.”

Related: Conch Shell glitch in Splatoon 3 threatens to disrupt upcoming Splatfest results

You can only earn and use Conch Shells for a limited time, so you need to take advantage of them to grab some extra goodies while you have them. For that reason, here is how to earn and use Conch Shells before and during a Splatfest in Splatoon 3.

What do Conch Shells do and how to use them in Splatoon 3

How to get Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

Screengrab via Nintendo

As soon as a new Splatfest is announced for Splatoon 3, an event stand should appear near spawn in Splatsville. This is where you choose which of the three teams you will be playing for during the event and how you unlock the ability to earn Conch Shells.

Once you pick a team, playing any online matches or modes outside of custom games will net you Conch Shells as your Catalog Level increases. This is the only way to earn Conch Shells for now, likely because the developers want to see how heavily this new mechanic will impact the Splatfest results.

You will also earn bonus Catalog Level XP for your first win of each day, so you can use this as a small incentive to at least get a few games in every day until the Splatfest ends.

How to use Conch Shells in Splatoon 3

Screengrab via Nintendo

Kind of tying into the Catalog Level system, Conch Shells don’t just count toward your Splatfest team’s total at the end of the event.

The Shell-Out machine in the Lobby will let you exchange one Conch Shell for an item roll, giving you a random reward. You can still use coins for a roll instead, but Conch Shells instantly disappear once a Splatfest event ends, so you will want to prioritize using those first.

You also don’t need to worry about subtracting from your team’s total Conch Shell number if you use them either, since each Conch Shell earned by a player is counted to that running score and saved automatically. Conch Shells earned during the Sneak Peak also count to this total.