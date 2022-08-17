All hairstyles in Splatoon 3: Inkling and Octoling variations

Make a splash with your new hairstyles.

Splatoon 3 is bringing the much-loved Nintendo franchise back with a splat, and with the return comes fresh new hairstyles for Inklings and Octolings alike to enjoy.

Splatoon has been a strong IP for Nintendo, with the well received original releasing in May. 2015 spawning the critically acclaimed franchise. Splatoon’s distinguished popularity is a result of the amount of value placed on customisation, paired with the excellent mechanical gameplay that followed.

That’s no different in Splatoon 3 either–each player can make their mark with slick new looks: You can customize Inkling and Octoling more than ever before, with a noticeable and excellent change in hairstyles.

Here’s some of the fresh cuts Splatoon 3 has to offer:

All Splatoon 3 hairstyles: Inkling and Octoling

Half-braid

Similar to the original Inkling girl style, but paired with a punk-styled braid. Some change, but not too much to freak out players.

Image via Nintendo

Messy bob

This Inkling hasn’t got time to style. 4v4’s are her morning routine.

Image via Nintendo

Cornrows

This Inkling doesn’t just get up early to practice their aim, they’ve got to look good doing it too.

Image via Nintendo

Waves

This Octoling just hit the beach and made it back in time to carry the team.

Image via Nintendo

Quiff

An old style of hair for the experienced gamer. A West-side Story style that shows a dangerous side to each Octoling that has it. Players with this cut have a quiff diff.

Image via Nintendo

Shaved back and sides

This slick fade means business. This is a haircut you could set your watch to.

Image via Nintendo

Slicked Back

Covered in paint and gel, this hairstyle makes sure your Octoling’s hair won’t block your shot.

Image via Nintendo

Braided Pigtails

The only thing holding this Octoling back is a hair tie.

Image via Nintendo

For all things Splatoon 3, check out our extensive release guide.