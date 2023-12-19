Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 confirmed? Leaks and speculation

After Spider-Man 2, Marvel fans are eager to continue Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ journey. Even though Insomniac Games hasn’t revealed anything official so far, leaks claim Spider-Man 3 is coming.

Spider-Man 2 finishes with Peter and Miles taking care of Venom and saving New York and the world from the symbiote. Peter then decides to take a break from being Spider-Man to focus on his life, while Miles takes the mantle. But a scene after the credits hinted a new danger in the form of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin could be coming, teasing the last part of the Spider-Man trilogy. Insomniac hasn’t acknowledged the speculations, but a December 2023 leak of the studio’s plans might have given us an answer.

Spider-Man 3 leaks and speculation While the two heroes could make an appearance in Marvel's Venom, we'll likely have to wait five years for their full return in Spider-Man 2. Image via Insomniac. The American studio behind Spider-Man games was hit with a hacking attack in December 2023, with the hackers claiming to have stolen Insomniac's plans for the future. Among these leaks was information about the developer's supposedly plan to launch Spider-Man 3 in Fall 2028. This would follow another two releases from Insomniac—Marvel's Venom and Marvel's Wolverine—scheduled for Fall 2025 and Fall 2026, respectively.

What can we expect from Spider-Man 3?

With Miles taking over the role of Spider-Man, players expected to see another Spider-Man: Miles Morales-like title to be released in the near future. If the leaks are to be believed, there won’t be such a story centered around Miles. Instead, it will be about Venom. The symbiote is defeated at the end of Spider-Man 2 and supposedly erased from existence, but that might not be the case after all.

While there are a few possibilities for Venom’s story, the most obvious being facing Carnage, who was teased in Spider-Man 2, there are even more directions in which Spider-Man 3 could go. Theoretically, the options seem endless, but the most likely scenario is that Peter and Miles will face Green Goblin, who’s arguably Spider-Man’s greatest foe.

Green Goblin will probably be the main villain in the next game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the comic books, a few people took the title of Green Goblin, but the most popular and iconic one is Norman Osborn. The character is struggling over the state of his son, Harry, at the end of Spider-Man 2 and is seeking help from none other than Dr. Octopus. By wearing green and purple clothes in the after-credits scene, Green Goblin’s appearance in Spider-Man 3 seems inevitable.