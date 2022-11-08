What are the Egg Memo voice logs for in Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers is an expansive open world unlike anything previously seen in any previous Sonic game. Across the sprawling world, players will find a wide array of collectibles, ranging from essentials necessary for leveling up to simple trinkets. Egg Memos are among the many collectibles in Sonic Frontiers.

Egg Memos are a collection of audio recordings left by the series’ perennial villain, Dr. Eggman. These Egg Memos are an account of Cyber Space, described from the perspective of Dr. Eggman.

When players stumble across the Egg Memos, it is not readily apparent what these collectibles can be sued for, but this is everything you need to know about Dr. Eggman’s documentation.

What are Egg Memos?

The digital dimension in Sonic Frontiers, also known as Cyber Space, is a parallel dimension from the real world. In the plot of Sonic Frontiers, Dr. Eggman is trapped in Cyber Space, with the Egg Memos left by the fictional scientist. In the game, players can listen to these Egg Memos in order to gain more knowledge about the Cyber Space realm and all the different features of the largely unknown dimension.

Players are able to purchase Egg Memos from Big the Cat’s store using Treasure Tokens or Gold Cards. These voice collections cost approximately 15 treasure tokens per Egg Memo. It is heavily recommended players purchase these memos early if they want to learn more about Cyber Space before eventually entering into the alternate reality.

Players are able to earn treasure tokens through fishing, borrowing a fishing rod from Big the Cat. Players should participate in the fishing spot minigames in order to collect treasure tokens and Egg Memos.

Though Egg Memos have no value outside of knowledge, learning about the Sonic dimension early can prepare you for your inevitable venture into the digital realm.