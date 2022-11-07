What are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers is overloaded with different collectible items that have little information. You can run around for hours collecting different items to level up Sonic’s abilities, unlock new moves, and help to complete the story—but there is one item that doesn’t seem to have a purpose at first.

These items are the Purple Coins, which can be found in ruins or randomly throughout the world. There isn’t a lot of them to go by either, with a small handful in each world.

They can, of course, spawn during the Fallen Star gacha event that happens randomly the more you play to slowly build up a small stockpile, but a lot of players still don’t exactly know what they do. Thankfully, we do though, which is what we are here to talk about.

What to use Purple Coins on in Sonic Frontiers

Purple Coins have a single use—fishing.

On the map, you’ll be able to find a Pillar that takes you to a fishing pond with Big the Cat. You use these Purple Coins to fish and once you are out of Purple Coins you can no longer fish anything from the pond.

Purple Coins have no other uses than this.