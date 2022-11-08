Sonic Frontiers has a big DLC installation issue players need to be aware of

Ahead of Sonic Frontiers’ release, the official Sonic the Hedgehog account forewarned fans about a potential glitch relating to the game’s DLC.

Sonic Frontiers will be the latest installment in Sega’s long-running, fan-favorite franchise. Though some may have jumped the gun early on the game, for most the newest Sonic adventure will release on Nov. 8, 2022.

Hey everyone! Quick notes ahead of Frontiers' launch:



• If you purchased the Digital Deluxe, please install the DLC before starting a new game

• DLC content will not be valid if installed after the tutorial area

• Ensure you have the most recent patch before installing DLC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 7, 2022

Day-one Sonic Frontiers DLC is crashing games

A day prior to the open-world Sonic game’s release, developers warned about a potentially game-breaking glitch expected to still linger around on launch day.

In a Twitter update, Sega stated players should install the day-one DLC before starting a new game. If players fail to do this, DLC content will not be available if installed anytime after the tutorial area. The thread also suggested players ensure they have the most recent patch installed before downloading the DLC.

Sega clarified that their warning notice only applies to Sonic Frontiers’ Digital Deluxe DLC items. Items not attached to the DLC, such as the SA2 shoes and separate Monster Hunter DLC, can be installed at any point in the game.

The official Sonic account also stated players who do not initially see the digital art book in their library may have to download it from the Xbox store.

The day-one release for any title usually has its fair share of hiccups, glitches, bugs, and more. Though Sonic Frontiers are likely to encounter a plethora of other glitches, Sega has prepared its player base for at least one potential problem.

The standard and deluxe editions of Sonic Frontiers will be available to play on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.