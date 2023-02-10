Sega’s saga continues: Sonic Frontiers becomes franchise’s best-selling title in over 10 years

Sega continues to gain success in the 2020s, with the latest entry to the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, having now sold almost 3 million copies. This makes the game the best-selling Sonic title in more than a decade.

As seen on the company’s latest financial results report dated from April to Dec. 2022, Sonic Frontiers already sold 2.9 million copies since its release in November.

It also accumulated a net sales increase of 14.9 percent on a year-on-year (YOY) basis, making a sales increase of 18.3 percent to Sega’s Entertainment Content business section totaling $1.6 billion. Sega’s ordinary income rose by 12.8 percent ($316.7 million) during the same period.

Sega also shared that one of its latest releases, namely the remaster of Persona 5 Rumble, sold 1.3 million units by the end of last year. These are the games Sega considers its most successful title launches in 2022. However, the company called the sales for its other catalog titles “sluggish.” Some of its free-to-play games like Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE! feat. Hatsune Miku and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis did “continue to perform strongly” though and contributed significantly to Sega’s overall sales performance.

Frontiers was released on Nov. 8 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. In the title, players explore an open-world environment while doing tasks and missions which are patterned to the classic obstacles seen in the older Sonic games.

“Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure,” the game’s description on Steam reads. “In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery.”