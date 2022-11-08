Increase speed or raise ring capacity? Here’s which one to choose in Sonic Frontiers

Unlike many previous titles in the long-running Sega franchise, Sonic Frontiers allows players to upgrade some of Sonic’s base stats. Upgradable attributes include strength, defense, speed, and ring capacity, while specific speed-based abilities are unlocked through a different skill tree.

While strength and defense are upgraded through finding Seeds of Power and Seeds of Defense, speed and ring capacity are both increased through Kocos. After attaining 12 Kocos, which are small critters found in obscure areas of the map, and meeting with Elder Koco, players must either make a choice of upgrading speed or ring capacity.

Both of these stats build on core aspects of Sonic Frontiers, leaving players with a tough decision. If you are undecided on what to upgrade, here are the benefits of both, which could make your choice a little easier.

Increase speed or ring capacity in Sonic Frontiers?

After collecting at least 12 Kocos and presenting them to Elder Koco, players will be prompted to either level up speed or ring capacity. Upgrading speed will allow players to travel quicker, making Sonic notably faster with each increased level. If you have not yet unlocked fast travel, this could certainly reduce the time it takes to travel from one point to another. On top of roaming around the open world faster, increased speed will make specific boss fights, like Squid, noticeably easier as well.

Increasing ring capacity will allow players to carry more rings at one time. By raising their ring cap, players can take more hits before their health is depleted. Each level added increases the player’s overall ring count by six, though eventually caps out at 999.

For players who are still unsure on which option to upgrade, speed is more important to increase during the early parts of the game while ring capacity plays a factor later on in your journey as you encounter more difficult enemies and bosses. If you wish to change the allocation of stat points between speed and ring capacity, Hermit Koco allows players to swap out points later on.