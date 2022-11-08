How to Light Speed Dash in Sonic Frontiers

As any Sonic fan knows, going fast is a core attribute of any Sonic game, with Sonic Frontiers being no different. Sonic’s light dash is one of the various speed-centric mechanics in Sonic Frontiers, however, this specific ability allows players to traverse the game’s sprawling, open world with far greater ease.

The light dash also allows players to access unique areas that otherwise are inaccessible, however, the game does not seem to instruct players on how to use this mechanic. For players unsure of how to utilize Sonic’s Light Speed Dash in Sonic Frontiers, this is everything you need to know.

How to use Light Speed Dash in Sonic Frontiers

The light dash in Sonic Frontiers enables players to instantly dash through several gold rings in previously inaccessible areas of the map. For instance, if a set of rings are lined up over a large gap, only the light dash move will be able to clear these rings and allow Sonic to reach the other side in one move.

These ominous, looming ring structures are visible from nearly the very beginning of Sonic Frontiers and can be spotted in obscure areas that may appear inaccessible. This has led many players to think they may need an upgrade of some sort later in the game, however, players are able to traverse through these obstacles almost instantly.

Light Speed Dash can be activated at the beginning of your Sonic Frontiers journey by pressing the L3 button on your controller. You need to press the button when you are near a series of golden rings. The ability will automatically propel the player through the rings and onto the other side. This ability notably also resets Sonic’s double jump. If used at the right time, players can use both the light dash and double jump to traverse across difficult obstacles around the map.

Unlike many unlockable skills or upgradeable stats in Sonic Frontiers, players have access to the Light Speed Dash innately, though they may not know it. With this knowledge though, players can now glide across troubling obstacles with far greater ease.