All Zones and Acts in Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is surprisingly a beefy game with lots of different levels, known as Zones, separated into various acts. Not only do these levels have huge replayability, they are also distinct enough that each area feels like a grand adventure.

On top of the regular Zones, there are also four character-specific ones that each offer ways of progressing the story and giving each character their chance to shine. They are skippable, but we highly recommend not doing so to enjoy the full experience and the more unique Acts on offer.

There are also Zones known as Fruit Zones. Throughout the game, you can collect fruit, which can be spent at these for a chance to get a hoard of medals that’ll unlock more options in the shop to use in the game’s one and only online mode.

1. Bridge Island Zone

Act 1, Act 2, Act Fruit

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Another new Sonic game, another Green Hill Zone-like area. Honestly, it’s a great couple of short levels that introduce you to the game and its mechanics and really set the tone for the adventure.

2. Speed Jungle Zone

Act 1, Act Sonic, Act 2

Screenshot via Dot Esports

If Bridge Island Zone was a good intro to the Sonic games, Speed Jungle Zone is a great intro to what type of game Sonic Superstars is. You have speed, but you also have specific themed gimmicks this time, with vines that’ll shoot you into the sky and set up a great theme that each level has.

3. Sky Temple Zone

Act 1

Screenshot via Dot Esports

I get Angel Island vibes when playing this Zone. A short one with a single act, it has a few niche elements and wind that stops you from ever falling to your death, but it feels like a slowdown compared to what the other levels offered.

4. Pinball Carnival Zone

Act 1, Act 2, Act Fruit

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Every Sonic game needs a pinball level, doesn’t it? This one is no exception. Get ready to get stuck in some areas of each Zone as you try to flail your way out of them at the very top, or just give up and drop down to the button to take the slower route.

5. Lagoon City Zone

Act 1, Act Amy Rose, Act 2

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Hope you guys like water levels. Don’t forget your bubbles.

6. Sand Sanctuary Zone

Act 1

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Another solo act Zone, and everyone knows that Sonic desert levels slap. Both in the design, the gameplay, and having some of the best music in the game.

7. Press Factory Zone

Act 1, Act 2, Act Fruit

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Press Factory is a very gimmicky Zone and one of my least favorites. In the first Zone, you’ll be randomly shot upwards every few seconds, killing off your speed and momentum, while in the second one, there is a clock in the background that will kill you unless you press various buttons scattered across the Act to reset its timer.

8. Golden Capital Zone

Act 1, Act Knuckles, Act 2

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Golden Capital and its zones play around the theme of money and 360 degrees. You’ll be collecting a lot of rings here, perfect if you had found all seven Chaos Emeralds previously, as getting into a Super transformation is a breeze to do.

9. Cyber Station

Act 1

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Cyber Station was featured heavily in the game’s promotional material. It’s the level where you can become pixelated Atari versions of the main cast and go back in time with a retro feel.

10. Frozen Base Zone

Act 1, Act Tails, Act 2

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frozen Base Zone is a little special in that both of its Acts are separate games. You will be doing a normal Sonic level at the start before the optional hero mission, this time with Tails, and then taking off into the sky to do something entirely different. We won’t spoil the surprise, so have fun!

11. Egg Fortress Zone

Act 1, Act 2

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The final zone you will encounter in the game is the Egg Fortress. It’s your standard affair for a final Sonic game zone but with a subtle twist in Act 2 that we also don’t want to spoil. Just prepare for a trip.

About the author