Is Silent Hill: The Short Message available on Xbox?

Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available for free to Silent Hill fans to play. It’s the first game since Downpour and will give a taste to players who miss playing Silent Hill games before the remake comes around.

Sony and Konami surprised Silent Hill fans with a free and small addition to the franchise before showcasing the Silent Hill 2 Remake gameplay trailer during the January Sony State of Play. The Short Message is a first-person horror game set in modern-day Germany full of digital terrors.

The trailer showed a suicide attempt, digital horror, tight places, and a young girl living a nightmare. The franchise has introduced the use of technology into the horror elements of the games, moving from analog tech like radios in the first game released in 1999 to digital ones such as cellphones in later games, with Silent Hill PT being a great example of taking advantage of real-world tech.

Can you play Silent Hill: The Short Message on Xbox?

Image via Konami

No, Silent Hill: The Short Message is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Silent Hill: The Short Message isn’t available on Xbox and you can play it only on PlayStation 5. If you own a previous generation of Sony’s console, you won’t be able to play it as well.

The Silent Hill franchise has a history of releasing the games exclusively on PlayStation consoles and PC and later releasing them on Xbox, although many players have said the ports can be buggy, while others had no problems with the Xbox version.