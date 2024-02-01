Category:
Silent Hill

Is Silent Hill: The Short Message available on Xbox?

Is there any chance for Xbox players?
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 01:04 pm
Several Anita pictures in a cellphone in the Silent Hill: The Short Message trailer.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Youtube

Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available for free to Silent Hill fans to play. It’s the first game since Downpour and will give a taste to players who miss playing Silent Hill games before the remake comes around.

Recommended Videos

Sony and Konami surprised Silent Hill fans with a free and small addition to the franchise before showcasing the Silent Hill 2 Remake gameplay trailer during the January Sony State of Play. The Short Message is a first-person horror game set in modern-day Germany full of digital terrors.

The trailer showed a suicide attempt, digital horror, tight places, and a young girl living a nightmare. The franchise has introduced the use of technology into the horror elements of the games, moving from analog tech like radios in the first game released in 1999 to digital ones such as cellphones in later games, with Silent Hill PT being a great example of taking advantage of real-world tech.

Can you play Silent Hill: The Short Message on Xbox?

A girl standing in a room covered in sticky notes in Silent Hill The Short Message
Image via Konami

No, Silent Hill: The Short Message is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Silent Hill: The Short Message isn’t available on Xbox and you can play it only on PlayStation 5. If you own a previous generation of Sony’s console, you won’t be able to play it as well.

The Silent Hill franchise has a history of releasing the games exclusively on PlayStation consoles and PC and later releasing them on Xbox, although many players have said the ports can be buggy, while others had no problems with the Xbox version.

related content
Read Article Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have trophies?
close up of anita in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have trophies?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How long is Silent Hill: The Short Message?
main character in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
How long is Silent Hill: The Short Message?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Is Silent Hill The Short Message connected to PT?
woman standing in front of a canva next to a mural in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Is Silent Hill The Short Message connected to PT?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free
A girl standing in a room covered in sticky notes in Silent Hill The Short Message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 31, 2024
Read Article New Silent Hill game shadow drops for free on PlayStation
Red eye from Silent Hill the short message.
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
New Silent Hill game shadow drops for free on PlayStation
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have trophies?
close up of anita in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have trophies?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How long is Silent Hill: The Short Message?
main character in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
How long is Silent Hill: The Short Message?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Is Silent Hill The Short Message connected to PT?
woman standing in front of a canva next to a mural in silent hill the short message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
Is Silent Hill The Short Message connected to PT?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free
A girl standing in a room covered in sticky notes in Silent Hill The Short Message
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 31, 2024
Read Article New Silent Hill game shadow drops for free on PlayStation
Red eye from Silent Hill the short message.
Category:
Silent Hill
Silent Hill
New Silent Hill game shadow drops for free on PlayStation
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.