Should you play with an Open Crew in Sea of Thieves? Answered

Braving the seas in Sea of Thieves requires crewmates willing to brave the most demanding situations—supreme sailors who never leave your side. However, if you want to find more people, you can play with an Open Crew, letting you board the ship with random teammates.

While some might be new players joining your Crew to polish their basics, others might just be there to sabotage your loot and sink your dreams. So, is playing Open Crew in Sea of Thieves a good idea?

Playing Open Crew in Sea of Thieves, explained

Open Crew is quite an experience in Sea of Thieves. Image via Rare

Whenever my friends in Sea of Thieves are offline, I usually try out Open Crew as my sanity permits. On a good day, I’d have the privilege of getting people in my Crew who listen to every word of mine, and we flawlessly complete quests and divide the treasure. However, on a bad day, you might get someone who will mess around and sink your boat in no time.

If you’re lucky, you’ll get crew mates with a microphone in Open Crew. Otherwise, most casual players only communicate through chat. Do expect the sprinkle of toxicity if things go south when other pirates are suddenly raiding you.

Conversely, having a Closed Crew protects your progress by not letting any random person meddle with your progress. Also, you can utilize synergies whenever your Crew is attacked, giving you an upper hand at sea battles against randoms.

All in all, if you want to spend some time messing around in the game, you can choose Open Crew and maybe make some friends along the way. It’s unpredictable, but that in itself can make it fun to find the right sort of strangers to cooperate with.

