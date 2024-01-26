How to get King’s Chests in Sea of Thieves

Season 11 brought multiple new treasures to the islands of the Sea of Thieves. There are new chests, cargo, and skulls to find, but the most valuable item by far is the King’s Chest. So here’s how to find King’s Chests in Sea of Thieves.

Where to find King’s Chests in Sea of Thieves

You might get ambushed by skeletons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike many new treasures, you won’t find Sea of Thieves‘ King’s Chests in Raids or Emissary Voyages. You can get King’s Chests from Messages in the Bottle and shipwrecks, both of which can be found randomly in the world. There’s also an Ashen variant of the chest, the Ashen King’s Chest, that you can get the same way but in the Devi’s Roar region.

If you want to get lots of King’s Chests fast, I recommend you try to get as many Messages in a Bottle as you can. There’s no guarantee you’ll get a treasure map, but in Sea of Thieves season 11, bottles can have multiple quests, increasing your odds of getting one. And since cargo deliveries and skeleton bounties also have some upgraded loot, it’s a great way to earn gold without doing Raids or lengthy Voyages.

Speaking of gold, the King’s Chest will grant you around 3,000 gold, while the Ashen variant will grant you around 3,700 gold. And that’s without any Emissary bonuses you might have.

How to find Messages in a Bottle in Sea of Thieves

Who knows what’s inside? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find a Message in a Bottle, head to an island and search for a bottle on the shore. Very often, among scattered crates and treasure, you can find a Message in a Bottle. To increase your chances of finding it, head to islands with a lot of beaches, even if the islands themselves are small.

A place like Plunder Valley is unlikely to have something for you because most of its shore is just rocky cliffs. Somewhere on Snake Island, however, there are far more places for a bottle to spawn.

How to find shipwrecks in Sea of Thieves

How’s it still floating? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the shipwrecks, look out for a pack of seagulls circling in the air. This means there’s something in the water under them, either loot or a shipwreck. If there’s a shipwreck, jump in the water and search every deck of it. You may just find a King’s Chest swimming around.