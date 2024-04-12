A Sloop swimming underwater
How to fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves

A Light Beige Beard is always a trouble is Sea of Thieves.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Apr 12, 2024

Sea of Thieves is about setting sail on adventures, but errors like the Leight Beige Beard can prevent you from starting the game.

The LightbeigeBeard error code in Sea of Thieves has one of the most unique names I’ve ever seen. In addition to the creative writing, the error text also does a superb job of directing players toward a fix, so kudos to Rare for that.

How do you fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves?

The LightBeigeBeard error in Sea of Thieves.
Is that a beige beard I see? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves, you just need to restart your game and download the latest available update. It’s a straightforward process that should get you back to your adventures in no time.

The Light Beige Beard error should resolve itself once you download the latest Sea of Thieves update. If there aren’t any pending patches after you relaunch the game, there’s a chance Sea of Thieves could be down, and you should check its server status to make sure.

What causes the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves?

Pirates fighting on the deck of the Galleon
Who’s behind this error? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Light Beige Beard in Sea of Thieves appears due to a game version mismatch. This error often shows up when players launch the game before installing a pending update. Normally, Sea of Thieves shouldn’t launch from the get-go without the latest update. Still, in rare cases, the game could allow players to press the Play button before it detects a pending update.

In Sea of Thieves’ community forums, there are players still receiving the Light Beige Beard error even after downloading the latest update. When that’s case, you can install the whole game from scratch as a last resort.

