How to fix the Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves

While trying to launch the multiplayer action-adventure Sea of Thieves, you might encounter pesky issues like the Kiwibeard error. If you’re facing this ThingBeard error type, don’t worry—we will help you resolve it.

Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves explained (and how to fix it)

Tackle the Kiwibeard error. Image via Rare

According to the official support page for Sea of Thieves, the Kiwibeard error indicates either two things:

The servers are closed. Your console has more than one gamertag signed into it.

Here’s what to do if these cases apply to you.

Check if the servers are down

If you suspect the servers to be the culprit, you can confirm by visiting the official server status page for Sea of Thieves. For example, on Jan. 24, the game’s servers were taken down for emergency maintenance to fix multiple reported issues, leading to an increase in the number of Kiwibeard error encounters. The devs might also take down the game’s servers before applying updates and hotfixes, so if you’re facing the error during or around a potential update deployment, you now know what’s causing it.

If you come across status messages confirming the servers are down, your best bet is to wait for it to be back online because nothing you do will help. Keep an eye on the Sea of Thieves’ X (formerly Twitter) page to know when the servers are reinstated.

Multiple gamertags? Just log out of one

If it’s not the servers, check for the second condition: Is a second gamertag signed into your console? Logging into a console using multiple gamertags might compromise your account’s integrity status and give rise to issues with verification, causing the Sea of Thieves servers to throw a Kiwibeard error. So, if you’re logged in through multiple gamertags, logging out of one of those accounts should fix the error for good.

If none of this seems to be the case for you, I suggest submitting a support ticket for Rare to look into and offer you tailored solutions if needed.