How to fix the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves

When you’re out in open waters in Sea of Thieves, you can find glory and plunder. Both will feel amazing when you face tough opponents, but errors like Bronzebeard in Sea of Thieves could prevent you from going that far.

When you get the Bronzebeard error, it’ll come with an additional message saying the game’s matchmaking services failed to get you into a session.

What does the Bronzebeard error mean in Sea of Thieves?

The Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves means that your game is unable to connect to the game servers. This could happen at various points, like startup, login, or even while trying to set sail. Essentially, it’s a failed connection between your game and the servers.

How do you fix the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves?

The quickest fix for the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves is restarting the game. When you relaunch Sea of Thieves, you might download a pending update, or the servers might finally have room for you. Before trying any of the fixes below, I’d recommend a simple restart for both console and PC players.

If the Bronzebeard error proves to be persistent after the restart, you can try the following alternative fixes.

Restart your router . Local connection problems could also cause the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves.

. Local connection problems could also cause the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves. Change your DNS . Switch to an alternative DNS server to troubleshoot your default settings.

. Switch to an alternative DNS server to troubleshoot your default settings. Turn off your antivirus software. Some antivirus programs can interfere with in-game files and cause various errors.

Checking Sea of Thieves’s server status is also a decent idea since waiting will be your only option when they’re offline. The game servers can go offline during maintenance, patch rollout, or huge influxes of new or returning players.

