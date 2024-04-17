A Sea of Thieves NPC hammering down the Under Repair sign
Image via Rare
Category:
Sea of Thieves

How to fix the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves

These beards are getting out of hand.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 11:57 am

When you’re out in open waters in Sea of Thieves, you can find glory and plunder. Both will feel amazing when you face tough opponents, but errors like Bronzebeard in Sea of Thieves could prevent you from going that far.

When you get the Bronzebeard error, it’ll come with an additional message saying the game’s matchmaking services failed to get you into a session.

What does the Bronzebeard error mean in Sea of Thieves?

Pirates wearing Pirate Legend clothing in Sea of Thieves
Cut the beard short and let us in. Image via Rare

The Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves means that your game is unable to connect to the game servers. This could happen at various points, like startup, login, or even while trying to set sail. Essentially, it’s a failed connection between your game and the servers.

How do you fix the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves?

A skeleton holding a bomb with a skull on the beach in Sea of Thieves.
It’s a rather sticky error. Image via Rare

The quickest fix for the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves is restarting the game. When you relaunch Sea of Thieves, you might download a pending update, or the servers might finally have room for you. Before trying any of the fixes below, I’d recommend a simple restart for both console and PC players.

If the Bronzebeard error proves to be persistent after the restart, you can try the following alternative fixes.

  • Restart your router. Local connection problems could also cause the Bronzebeard error in Sea of Thieves.
  • Change your DNS. Switch to an alternative DNS server to troubleshoot your default settings.
  • Turn off your antivirus software. Some antivirus programs can interfere with in-game files and cause various errors.

Checking Sea of Thieves’s server status is also a decent idea since waiting will be your only option when they’re offline. The game servers can go offline during maintenance, patch rollout, or huge influxes of new or returning players.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.