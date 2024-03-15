Get some cool pirate swag with new Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops

From March 15 to 18, you can claim four cosmetic items in Sea of Thieves by watching select Twitch Streamers play the game.

Recommended Videos

According to the official Sea of Thieves website and the official X page, both new and existing players can claim four items through Twitch Drops. The items all belong to the Eastern Winds Ruby set, with players able to earn a Figurehead, Flag, Hull, and Wheel to deck out their ship.bPlayers need to link their Microsoft/Xbox accounts to their Twitch accounts in order to claim the drops.

Some cool new cosmetics to spice up your life on the sea. Image via Microsoft

The reception to the Twitch Drop announcement has been mostly positive. Even though some players joked about how the developers should put bug fixes inside Twitch Drops, most users are happy to get new cosmetics.

Sea of Thieves is no stranger to hosting Twitch drops similar to this one, and more are likely on the way with the upcoming PlayStation 5 release, which is scheduled for April 30. A Nintendo Switch release is also rumored to happen sometime after the PlayStation 5 release, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

When Sea of Thieves was first released on Xbox One in 2018, it had very little content, and many players complained about the lack of an endgame. Now, in 2024, Sea of Thieves has received multiple free expansions and several seasons. The official website currently notes the game has recorded 30 million players to date. As it continues to grow and users from other platforms start playing this Microsoft live-service game, it’s safe to assume we will see more updates, and maybe more Twitch drops, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more