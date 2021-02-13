When does Rocket League’s Lucky Lanterns event end?

The annual Lucky Lanterns event is live again in Rocket League for a limited time with new items, challenges, and modes to enjoy.

It will only be live until March 1, but you can do a lot in that time, including complete event challenges to unlock items like the Lucky Cat and Ozzy Ox Toppers, Lantern Lift and Cherry Blossom Boosts, Temple Guardian Player Banner, and more.

Other special items are also for sale in the Item Shop, including the Lantern Lift and Paper Dragon Goal Explosions. Players can visit the shop now to claim a free Short Fuse Player Banner and again on Feb. 22 to grab the Shen Avatar Border for free too.

While playing during the Lucky Lanterns event, players will also be driving around the new Forbidden Temple (Day) Arena and can compete in two Limited Time Modes: Heatseeker and Super Cube.

Super Cube adds the Cubic mode back into the game, with mutators, a cube for a ball, maximum speed, and increased bounciness. Heatseeker is live now, while Super Cube is going to be added to the LTM playlist on Feb. 22.

Here’s the LTM schedule for the upcoming month.

Heatseeker two-vs-two: Feb. 11 to 22

Super Cube three-vs-three: Feb. 22 to March 1

You can update Rocket League now and start grabbing Lucky Lanterns in the Lunar New Year event on all platforms.