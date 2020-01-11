TSM signs Mognus and Snaski to revamp Rocket League roster

After qualifying for a spot in the Rocket League Championship Series season nine, TSM is retooling its roster by signing Joonas “Mognus” Salo and Nicolai “Snaski” Vistesen Andersen to the team.

Snaski will be replacing Jake Edwards as the team’s coach while Mognus is joining the main roster in place of the departing Yanis “Alpha54” Champenois.

TSM on Twitter We’re stoked to announce our two newest signings to #TSMRL, @Mognus_RL and @Snaski10 🤝 Please welcome them aboard 🎉 📰: https://t.co/NFHbvAsmyr

Mognus will join Remco “remkoe” den Boer and Otto “Metsanauris” Kaipiainen on the roster. He has a lot of experience going deep into several World finals, so he brings a strong presence to the roster. Snaski will serve as a fresh set of eyes with a lot of experience in the European scene to try and push this roster over the top. His specialty is defense, specifically goalkeeping, so the team hopes that he will be able to improve the overall defensive prowess of the squad.

“I am very proud that I got the chance to represent TSM,” Snaski said. “I grew up watching TSM take over the League of Legends scene, and helping esports become what it is today. I truly hope that I can help push the Rocket League team to reach the standard of the name TSM.”

TSM joined the Rocket League pro scene at the start of 2019, signing the former We Dem Girlz roster and competing with remkoe, Metsanauris, and Jordan “EyeIgnite” Stellon for more than half of the season. Jake joined as the team’s coach in March and Alpha replaced Eyelgnite in August, but the team just couldn’t find any stability.

In the European RLCS, TSM finished sixth in season seven and seventh in season eight, with their highest placing of the year being a second-place finish at DreamHack Pro Circuit: Dallas 2019.

RLCS season nine begins on Feb. 2, which means TSM has a little under a month to get the new roster tournament ready.