The best Rocket League items released in 2019

Rocket League introduced its fifth Rocket Pass earlier this month, with more than 70 cosmetics that come in a myriad of colors and certifications. Collecting all items is a task left for the more avid collectors, but the XP boosts gathered throughout the Pass makes hoarding items seem easy.

This year marked a few turning points for Rocket League. The Rocket Pass system turned one year old, and the format seems to consolidate itself after each season. Moreover, Psyonix instituted the controversial Blueprints Update, which officially ended the crates system and drew the ire of its fanbase in the process. It’s been a crucial year to lay the groundwork for the game’s future. And, as a retrospective of this year, here are some of our favorite items.

Future Shock (Rocket Pass 2)

This universal decal is Rocket League‘s embodiment of the expression “lightning fast”. Future Shock projects a moving beam of lightning over a thinly striped backdrop. Its painted variants change the color of the bolt itself, but not the background.

The combination allows players to use three different tones in the palette: the base car color, the secondary stripes, and the shock effect. Future Shock is simpler than some Black Market decals, but that doesn’t dilute its beauty. Use it with the Lightning boosts if you want to feel like Raiden from Mortal Kombat.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Octane Tumbling Blocks (Ferocity Crate)

The Octane is one of the most popular battle cars in Rocket League, and the Ferocity Crate gave it the Tumbling Blocks decal. It’s more intricate than expected for a very rare decal, and that’s part of its allure. Tumbling Blocks is reminiscent of a cross-breed between Hexed and Trigon with a splash of Mainframe. The decal allows players to sneak a kind of two-tone finish to their cars, and the sheer variety of combinations, alongside its relative ease of access, earned it a spot on the list.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Shattered (Totally Awesome Crate)

The Shattered goal explosion was introduced as part of the Totally Awesome Crate, and the item lives up to the name. The goal shatters in small pieces once the ball passes through, and finishes with an explosion that sends the shards flying. The painted variants add a plethora of colors to the light show and make it a true spectacle.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Celestial II (Rocket Pass 3)

The Universe is infinite, but Rocket League was able to fit it into a wheel-sized slot. The Celestial II wheels evoke images of stars and galaxies by displaying a spherical constellation on the tires. The limited Pyramidia wheels had starry details on the inside, but they’re not even close to replicating the Celestial’s cosmic allure.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Guardian GXT (Rocket Pass 3)

Unlike some of its predecessors, the Guardian GXT feels like an actual Supercar–something that Rocket League was lacking. With a few exceptions such as the Endo, Nimbus, and the MacLaren, the game wasn’t exactly treading into supercar territory. But the Guardian GXT ended that streak.

The vehicle resembles the supercars made by companies such as Koeniggsegg, or a Grand Theft Auto V car. Though it looks like a prototype car, it doesn’t have an over-the-top appearance like the Aftershock. Its final variant has some holographic details in front of the car and behind it, for extra color matching. The car combines beauty and functionality by using the popular Dominus hitbox.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

The Entire Stranger Things Collection (Haunted Hallows)

It’s hard to pick just one out of all the items in the list. Fans of the Netflix show could see the Mind Flayer come to an upside-down version of Rocket League’s Farmstead map. Players had a chance to make an automotive cosplay of beloved policeman Jim Hopper, the wise man behind the quote “mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” Other additions included a boost that plays a part of the show’s opening theme when triggered and the in-game title of “Demogorgon,” in honor of the show’s first antagonist. For Stranger Things fans, it was like playing a limited-time crossover episode between both franchises, and it was a welcome surprise for this year’s Halloween.

Image via Psyonix

Neuro-Agitator (Vindicator Crate)

This terrifying marvel was scary enough to be a part of this year’s Haunted Hallows, but Psyonix pushed it as part of the Vindicator series. The goal explosion creates a single open eyeball surrounded by vine-like tentacles. It’s H.P. Lovecraft meets Sauron from Lord of the Rings. Rocket League fans who played videogames in the ’00s may also feel a resemblance to the logo of Neversoft studios, some of the minds behind the Tony Hawk and Guitar Hero franchises.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Octane Kana (Vindicator Crate)

Octane Kana isn’t as flashy as its competitors, and that’s part of its appeal. The decal adds a Kanji pattern that moves along the body of the vehicle. The Eastern theme isn’t new to Rocket League: Dominus’ Suji decal and Octane’s Dragon Lord, along with the Neo Tokyo map, are just a few examples of Eastern assimilations made by the game.

Image via Psyonix, Screengrab via Wikia | Remix by Pedro Peres

Wall Breaker II (Rocket Pass 4)

Breaking down walls never felt so good. The Wall Breaker II goal explosion was obtained in the latest tiers of Rocket Pass 4. Its effect creates a holographic wall on the goal, which stretches beyond the backboard. A centered singularity then absorbs the bricks and wanes into itself. You know that an item was well designed when it even looks good painted in Burnt Sienna.