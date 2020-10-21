Soniqs parts ways with Satthew

Soniqs Esports has released Matthew “Satthew” Ackermann from its Rocket League team, the organization announced today.

In the announcement, Soniqs thanked Satthew for his role in helping the org build its inaugural Rocket League team. Satthew also announced his retirement from competitive Rocket League today and his intention to complete his university education next.

Today we have parted ways with @SatthewRL. As one of the original members of our Rocket League team, we're grateful for the countless ways he's contributed to the program. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.#SQRL pic.twitter.com/Bo8dIKf00r — Soniqs (@SoniqsEsports) October 21, 2020

“Following today’s announcement of my release from Soniqs, I wanted to let everyone know that this is where I also end my career in competitive play,” Satthew said in a TwitLonger. “I had a career that I’m proud of, but I’ve been longing for something more that I think is found in continuing my university education full time, and if I want to pursue that then I believe now is the time to call it quits.”

Retiring from Competitive Rocket League



Read: https://t.co/VTELuUQwQS — Satthew (@SatthewRL) October 21, 2020

Satthew first went pro in Rocket League in 2016, starting his career playing for That’s Pretty Neat. He went on to compete for Freestylers in Disguise, Hollywood Hammers, Bread, Spacestation Gaming, Afterthought, and finally Soniqs. His most notable accomplishment came in 2019 when Satthew helped Afterthought win the RLCS Season Eight – North America: Rocket League Rival Series.

Throughout his four-year career, Satthew made a name for himself as one of the best flick shooters in the world. During his time as a Rocket League pro, Satthew even invented a few different techs of his own, including the Sath-flick 45-degree flick shot. Although he’s leaving Rocket League for now, Satthew did indicate that he may be interested in returning to the scene in the future, perhaps as a coach.

As for Soniqs, the org may bring in Nathan “Shock” Frommelt, who’s been on the team’s bench since September. Alternatively, Soniqs might recruit a new player to fill the open slot on its roster.