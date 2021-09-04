Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ available as a Rocket League Player Anthem for 300 Credits

Rocket League‘s latest Player Anthem is worthy of an all-star. Smash Mouth’s 1999 hit “All Star” entered Rocket League‘s Item Shop as a Player Anthem today, available for 300 Credits and for a limited time.

The Item Shop classifies “All Star” as a featured item that will rotate out of the shelves within 48 hours of its arrival, according to the in-game timer. Players can purchase it for 300 Credits due to its Import rarity, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to unlock it for free.

All Star is the first addition to the Radio Classics Vol. I set of Player Anthems, and Psyonix said to look for more classics in the future. Given that “All Star” was released in 1999 and gained more attention after Shrek‘s release in 2001, the collection could encompass other hit songs from the early 2000s.

Player Anthems are sound bites that play whenever a player scores a goal, makes an Epic Save, or earns MVP honors at the end of a match, according to Psyonix. With All-Star, hitting the net will cause the song’s iconic chorus to play for teammates and opponents alike.

“All Star” rose to prominence after featuring in the first Shrek movie and became an internet meme in the following decades, earning itself a page in popular meme-cataloging website knowyourmeme.

Players who want to take advantage of the song can pair it with their in-game All-Star title, obtainable after reaching level 300. The Player Anthem is only available for a limited time, however, so get your game on and go play.