Rocket League’s season one item series lands on Oct. 19 with the new Insidio Battle-Car

Image via Psyonix Image via Psyonix Image via Psyonix Image via Psyonix Image via Psyonix

Rocket League‘s first item series since going free-to-play is just days away. The aptly-named Season One Series will make its debut on Oct. 19 with a series of cosmetics and a new supercar, Psyonix announced today.

The Insidio offers a sporty, compact look that’s slightly reminiscent of the Guardian and Nemesis Battle-Cars. Psyonix hasn’t revealed what unique decals the new car will bring, but the Season One Series also has the Silencer Decal for the Insidio—similar to Octane’s Slimline pattern.

The Season 1 Series of new items will start to drop as Blueprints next week with a game update! Check out our latest blog for a sneak peek!https://t.co/PVhHpeVV1J pic.twitter.com/iuHqb0KVFA — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 15, 2020

The upcoming series will add “more than a dozen” new cosmetics that range from wheels to Black Market decals and goal explosions. The Stipple Gait decal appears to give an ethereal, velvety finish, while the Buffy-Sugo explosion will show an “extremely animated” anime woman with bunny ears and a heart symbol (for some reason).

In addition to the animated items, the new series is bringing the Dire Wolf wheels: a lupine version of the classic Draco set but with a little less fire. Players who fancy flat, minimalistic design can find their favorite in the Shortquarter wheels’ black-and-gray design.

Players can unlock the items through the Item Shop, Blueprints, or peer-to-peer trading. The Item Shop’s stock rotates every 24 to 48 hours, so there’s a limited window of time to purchase the cosmetics when they do reach the shelves. For Blueprints, there are two alternatives: wait for a specific drop or purchase the actual schematics from other users.

If players decide to trade their items, accounts made after Rocket League went free-to-play need to purchase at least 500 Credits to be able to trade with their peers as a means to curb fraud (Legacy players are exempt from this restriction). Unlike Blueprints, items purchased in the shop are locked to the account that purchased them.