Rocket League’s Lucky Lanterns event is now live

It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Rat in style. Rocket League’s Lucky Lantern event has kicked off across all platforms and fans of the game can now begin earning prizes by simply playing online matches.

While the Lucky Lanterns event is live, players will be able to earn an event currency called Red Envelopes by playing online matches of Rocket League. Players can then use their Red Envelopes to unlock a variety of prizes ranging from Chinese Dragon toppers to wheels and Red Envelope-themed vehicle trails. Fans of the game can find the full list of rewards and how many Red Envelopes each cosmetic item costs on the Lucky Lanterns event page.

Rocket League on Twitter Ring in the Lunar New Year with our newest in-game event: Lucky Lanterns! Earn Red Envelopes to unlock in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival! https://t.co/aDBQVHuj25

There will also be exclusive event items for purchase in Rocket League’s shop, but fans of the game will be able to earn a few of the rewards for free. For their first login during the event, players will automatically receive the Goodbye Nian player banner. Similarly, there will be a new arena named Forbidden Temple, which is decorated with cherry blossoms and temples.

The event will also award players with limited-time Golden Lanterns or free-to-open loot boxes that contain items from Champions Series One, Two, and Three.

Lucky Lanterns will wrap up on Feb. 10, but fans of the game can continue redeeming any leftover envelopes they may have until Feb. 13.