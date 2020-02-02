Rocket League World Championship 2020 to be hosted in Dallas

The Rocket League World Championship is heading to the Lone Star State later this year, Psyonix announced today. The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas will host the end of the Rocket League Championship Series season nine from April 24 to 26.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the thrilling conclusion of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) to Texas for the first time,” Psyonix esports community manager Ian Nowakowski said. “We wanted to make sure to give fans as much of a heads up on the location as possible so that trips and accommodations could be planned early.”

Rocket League on Twitter The Rocket League World Championship is heading to Dallas for the very first time! We’ve got info you need to start planning your trip to the lone star state. We hope to see you there for what’s sure to be another epic World Championship! 📰: https://t.co/WEl1cn2xbK https://t.co/RvJxCqsf9x

Tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 22 at 10pm CT, with full pricing information set to be released prior to when sales go live. Seating will be separated into floor and bowl tickets.

Any on-site parking will be available for the event, with the daily cost set at $20 cash paid on a per-day basis ($60 for all three days) or $10 if you prepay for a spot online ($30 for all three days). The initial press release for the event also gives potential attendees the full bag safety policy, which fans can view on the official Rocket League website.

A total of 12 teams will gather to compete at the Rocket League World Championship, with two full playoff brackets, best-of-seven elimination games, and some of the best Rocket League you will ever see. A prize pool and all of the qualified teams will be decided upon as the season progresses, but Psyonix has promised timely updates about the event as it approaches.