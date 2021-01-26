Rocket League update coming on Feb. 1, introducing new esports items

More esport items and some quality of life changes are coming soon.

The next big Rocket League update is dropping on Feb. 1, Psyonix announced today. It will bring new items, content, and quality of life improvements to the game.

The main appeal of this update, outside of the changes to the gameplay, will be the addition of Fennec Decals in the Esports Shop. Once the update goes live, players will be able to purchase decals for the Fennec for each team featured in the Esports Shop, which also no longer rotates and will feature all items for all available teams.

Psyonix has also taken player feedback into consideration and is making some gameplay changes to improve the general player experience across the board, specifically in regard to the effects and lighting in Neon Fields.

In this update, a new settings option called “Effect Intensity” will be introduced to adjust the intensity and motion of visuals. Players will also be able to change this setting to a Default or Low preset, which will enact the following when Low is selected.

Disables all pulsing effects

Disables all flashing lights

Reduces or disables moving FX/lights/background visuals

Reduces brightness or intensity of background lights

The update is scheduled to launch at 6pm CT on Feb. 1, though that’s still subject to first-party certification for several tie-ins.