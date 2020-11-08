Rocket League unveils one-vs-one duel series Salt Mine Underground

Psyonix is putting a bit more emphasis on the one-vs-one aspect of the Rocket League circuit with an extended spotlight on Salt Mine Underground (SMUG).

Salt Mine is a series of tournaments put on by casters John “Johnnyboi” MacDonald and Matt “Smellsworth” Ellsworth where the focus isn’t just on the competitive players, but also some of the top Rocket League content creators.

SMUG will feature some of those top players and creators facing off in a set of carded matchups split between undercard and main event matches. Undercard matches will run best-of-five and feature between some of the biggest content creators and pros.

SMUG’s first set of matches will take place on Nov. 11 at 11am CT, with events being held every two weeks. The carded matchups will be announced once all participants have been locked in, with updates coming from Johnnyboi’s Twitter.

Image via Psyonix

The main event cards will be best-of-seven matchups between some of the certified best one-vs-one players in the world. The winner of each match takes home $1,000, while each loser walks away with $250, with the total prize pool of $60,000 being handed out during the bi-weekly events that will run through March 2021.

The main event for the first week will feature Dignitas’ Joris “Joreuz” Robben and Renault Vitality’s Victor “Fairy Peak!” Locquet in a clash of EU powerhouses.