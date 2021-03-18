Rocket League to launch new Kaskade items on March 25

The DJ is working with Psyonix on more content to close out season two.

Rocket League is bringing more bangers with a new set of items based on the styles and music of American DJ Ryan “Kaskade” Raddon.

Kaskade’s music has been heavily featured in previous Rocket League playlists and even used in several cinematic trailers for the game’s more recent content.

This new item bundle will be available in a special Kaskade tab in the Item Shop starting on March 25 for 1,000 Credits. It will include Huntress-inspired Octane and Dominus Decals, two sets of painted Kaskade Wheels (Orange and Cobalt), and Kaskade’s latest hit Miles To Go as a Player Anthem.

There will also be a special set of Titanium White Kaskade Wheels sold separately in the Item Shop starting on March 26.

Image via Psyonix

All of these new items will only be available for a limited time, but Psyonix is also adding a bit of extra content to celebrate Kaskade’s return. Kaskade’s other Player Anthems, Flip Reset, Solid Ground, and Closer, will be available again for one day only on March 29.

All of this is leading up to the end of season two’s content, which will have Kaskade teaming up with Psyonix to create “an experience that you’re going to want to be a part of.” More details will be shared next week ahead of the new items going live and the end of season two on April 7.