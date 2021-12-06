Rocket League to add 2 Ford Mustang models on Dec. 9

Psyonix is expanding its partnership with Ford, bringing two variants of the Ford Mustang to Rocket League along with another event sponsorship for the Rocket League Championship series.

From Dec. 9 to 22, players will be able to grab a classic muscle and more modern electric version of the iconic car model.

The original 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has been souped up with everything needed to compete in Rocket League, while the newer, Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV has received a similar, rocket-powered upgrade. The latter also has a unique visual effect, taking its electric nature to another level when it goes supersonic with a lightning effect.

Image via Psyonix Image via Psyonix

Each model will cost 1,100 Credits in the shop, or 2,000 Credits for both bundles, and will include the following content:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE (Octane Hitbox) Ford Performance Decal 98 Decal

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Wheels

E.V. Boost

Mustang Mach-E Player Banner

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Engine Audio

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE (Dominus Hitbox) Ford Performance Decal 98 Decal

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Wheels

98 Player Banner

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Engine Audio

Both the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV are fully customizable too, though that only applies to non-licensed items from other partnered activations.

Ford will also be the presenting sponsor of the RLCS Fall Major, which will run from Dec. 8 to 12 in Sweden. This event marks the first time cross-regional RLCS action will take place in more than a year. A second Ford Rocket League Freestyle Invitational is also planned for Dec. 15 and 16.