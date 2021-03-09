Rocket League season 2 extended, Psyonix details competitive rewards

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League’s second season is receiving an extension and will now run through April 7. Along with this news, Psyonix also dropped a list of season two’s competitive rewards that are going to be released once the season ends.

This extension is being used to give players some extra time to climb the ranks before the next competitive season begins. These newly revealed rewards will be given to players who fulfill the requirements for the seasonal level rewards (10 wins for each rank beginning with Bronze).

Here are all of the different rewards you can receive depending on which rank you obtain, if you won any tournaments, or earned Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend.

Season two competitive rewards

Regular ranks

Bronze I or higher: Bronze Boost

Silver I or higher: Silver Boost and lower Boost

Gold I or higher: Gold Boost and lower Boosts

Platinum I or higher: Platinum Boost and lower Boosts

Diamond I or higher: Diamond Boost and lower Boosts

Champion I or higher: Champion Boost and lower Boosts

Grand Champion I: Grand Champion Boost and lower Boosts

Supersonic Legend: Supersonic Legend Boost and lower Boosts

Grand Champion titles

Competitive Grand Champion: “S2 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: “S2 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: “S2 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: “S2 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: “S2 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text

Supersonix Legend titles

Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S2 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S2 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S2 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S2 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S2 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text

Once season two ends on April 7, all players will have their Tournament Credit balance reset. But here’s what players will get for hitting a certain number of credits during the season.

Zero to 12,000 Tournament Credits: receive one All-Star Cup

12,001 to24,000 Tournament Credits: receive two All-Star Cups

24,001 to 36,000 Tournament Credits: receive three All-Star Cups

More details about season three will be released closer to the end of the current season.