Rocket League season 2 extended, Psyonix details competitive rewards

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League’s second season is receiving an extension and will now run through April 7. Along with this news, Psyonix also dropped a list of season two’s competitive rewards that are going to be released once the season ends.
This extension is being used to give players some extra time to climb the ranks before the next competitive season begins. These newly revealed rewards will be given to players who fulfill the requirements for the seasonal level rewards (10 wins for each rank beginning with Bronze).
Here are all of the different rewards you can receive depending on which rank you obtain, if you won any tournaments, or earned Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend.
Season two competitive rewards
Regular ranks
- Bronze I or higher: Bronze Boost
- Silver I or higher: Silver Boost and lower Boost
- Gold I or higher: Gold Boost and lower Boosts
- Platinum I or higher: Platinum Boost and lower Boosts
- Diamond I or higher: Diamond Boost and lower Boosts
- Champion I or higher: Champion Boost and lower Boosts
- Grand Champion I: Grand Champion Boost and lower Boosts
- Supersonic Legend: Supersonic Legend Boost and lower Boosts
Grand Champion titles
- Competitive Grand Champion: “S2 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: “S2 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: “S2 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: “S2 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: “S2 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text
Supersonix Legend titles
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S2 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S2 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S2 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S2 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S2 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text
Once season two ends on April 7, all players will have their Tournament Credit balance reset. But here’s what players will get for hitting a certain number of credits during the season.
- Zero to 12,000 Tournament Credits: receive one All-Star Cup
- 12,001 to24,000 Tournament Credits: receive two All-Star Cups
- 24,001 to 36,000 Tournament Credits: receive three All-Star Cups
More details about season three will be released closer to the end of the current season.