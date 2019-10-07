Rocket League October update coming next week

The next big Rocket League update is arriving soon, just in time for the Halloween festivities to kick things into another gear.

The October update lands on Oct. 14 and will bring with it some Halloween decorations for your car, as well as general quality-of-life features for fans to enjoy.

Haunted Hallows is the event that’s returning with the October update, bringing with it some cosmetic items for your car, goal celebrations, and more. Some other popular items from the past two years will also return to the store.

Psyonix is also introducing a post-game party-up feature for the first time, allowing you to stick with your teammates for more games if you want. A quickplay button, which has been sorely missing from the game since it came out, is expected to be added, too.

For those who follow the RLCS, new esports teams will be added to the shop rotation with Complexity and Spacestation Gaming getting some much-needed love.