Rocket League is bringing back Frosty Fest—but it hasn’t cooled off angry fans

Tis’ the most wonderful time of the year, and that means that Rocket League players can look forward to the annual Frosty Fest event for a sixth time running starting today (Dec. 13). Or at least they would, had it not been for recent controversy.

Let’s cover the announcement first and foremost. Frosty Fest has been a part of Rocket League since late 2017, the second-ever event following the popular Haunted Hallows. During the few weeks of activity, players can complete challenges to unlock various items such as Toppers, Player Banners, and Antennae. In previous years, random blueprints and XP have also been obtainable on repeat for those dedicated to the grind.

Rocket Racing is just one of many things Rocket League players are upset about. Image via Epic Games

For 2023, those unlimited blueprints (packaged as Golden Gifts) have been brutally curtailed to just five for completing 100 matches. Even the selection has been limited, now pulling exclusively from the Impact, Secret Santa, and Accelerator series. Your chances of nabbing a duplicate have never been so high.

Aside from the hallmark challenges, the team at Psyonix was also keen to herald the return of two limited-time game modes. Winter Breakaway will be available between Dec. 13 and 20, when Rocket League truly embraces ice hockey complete with puck and traditional pitch. Speed Demon, on the other hand, is an enhanced version of the much-loved Boomer Ball—where the ball travels at far greater speeds. The twists here are unlimited boost, double boost power, and one-second respawns. This second mode drops from Dec. 20 until 27.

The less generous offerings compared to previous years might well have been the main talking point had it not been for the deteriorating relationship between Psyonix and its player base. Rocket League has been perceived to be on a downward spiral following the acquisition of its developers by Epic Games. Staff layoffs, the removal of item trading, and resource allocation toward Rocket Racing are just the latest headlines that refuse to go away.

“If only I could trade for more Golden Gifts off my friends,” bemoaned one X user. “Completely tone-deaf for two months,” said another. It doesn’t take too much research to see where these two common complaints originate. Trading was a huge element of Rocket League with a fully legitimate marketplace, dictated by malleable item valuation. As for the tone-deaf accusation, no clearer was that point than during a social media address on Dec. 8.

“Rocket Racing is not replacing Rocket League,” the statement defiantly proclaimed, albeit with no mention as to why trading was being removed from the game. Many content creators and casters flocked to the post in celebration of this simple communique.

Yet, below the surface, others were finding hollow words. “It’s hard to put much faith in the future right now with how things have been going,” admitted one onlooker. Sums it up perfectly.