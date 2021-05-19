Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pack launches on May 20

Psyonix is moving right along with the next big Rocket League crossover, adding the Formula 1 Fan Pack to the game on May 20 across all platforms.
Much like the previous NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack, this DLC content will bring unique Formula 1 items to the game for a limited time.
From May 20 to 26, players will be able to purchase the Formula 1 Fan Pack in the Rocket League Item Shop. It will include a new Formula 1 car, decals for all 10 teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, and Pirelli Wheels.
Here are all of the teams that will have a decal for the new car available in the Fan Pack when it launches.
- Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
- Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
- Alpine F1 Team
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
- Scuderia Ferrari
- Uralkali Haas F1 Team
- McLaren F1 Team
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Williams Racing
A Formula 1 Player Banner will also be free for all players to claim starting on May 20.
Similar to other fan packs, this is just the start of a multi-year partnership between Psyonix and Formula 1. The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be returning to the game throughout 2021 around other events, with more details to be shared in the future.