Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pack launches on May 20

Psyonix is moving right along with the next big Rocket League crossover, adding the Formula 1 Fan Pack to the game on May 20 across all platforms.

Much like the previous NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack, this DLC content will bring unique Formula 1 items to the game for a limited time.

From May 20 to 26, players will be able to purchase the Formula 1 Fan Pack in the Rocket League Item Shop. It will include a new Formula 1 car, decals for all 10 teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, and Pirelli Wheels.

Here are all of the teams that will have a decal for the new car available in the Fan Pack when it launches.

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

Alpine F1 Team

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Scuderia Ferrari

Uralkali Haas F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Red Bull Racing Honda

Williams Racing

A Formula 1 Player Banner will also be free for all players to claim starting on May 20.

Similar to other fan packs, this is just the start of a multi-year partnership between Psyonix and Formula 1. The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be returning to the game throughout 2021 around other events, with more details to be shared in the future.