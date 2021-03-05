Rocket League celebrates Women’s History Month with a new event and item

Setting Goals For Change and riding on some new wheels.

Psyonix is celebrating all the women within the company and the Rocket League community with a new series of events for Women’s History Month.

All throughout March, players will see new events, items, and more celebrating the women of Rocket League, including a partnership with Beyond the Summit to host Rocket League Goals For Change.

Goals For Change is going to be a casual tournament featuring women from throughout the Rocket League community playing matches to “give back to the causes that are important to the community.” It will feature modes that go beyond Soccar and include interviews with various team captains and the creator of the Moonpaw Wheels, Psyonix prop artist Lindsey, about her experience working in the video game industry.

Image via Psyonix

The new Moonpaw Wheels will be free in the Item Shop for a limited time starting today. More information about the event will be revealed later this month.

Likewise, Psyonix is sponsoring season three of the Women’s CarBall Championship, a top-tier competitive league that will wrap up this week in both Europe and North America.

You can watch the EU finals at 7:30am CT on March 6. The NA finals will take place on Match 13 at 12pm CT. Both will be streamed live on the WCBC Twitch channel.