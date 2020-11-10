Rocket League available on launch day for next-gen consoles

The Xbox Series X and S were launched today and the PlayStation 5 is coming in two days. Rocket League players won’t have to wait to play the game on the next-gen consoles, however, because it’ll be available at launch, Psyonix announced today.

Fans can already play Rocket League on the Xbox Series X or S. The game runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR) on the Series X. On the Series S, it reaches 1080p at 60 FPS with HDR.

Players will get the same experience with the game on PS5 with it running on 4K at 60FPS with HDR. There will be an update “later this year” that will add a new “Video Quality” in the Video tab of the Settings menu, allowing users to select quality vs. performance.

Your Rocket Pass progress and inventory will transfer to the new consoles with your Epic Games account. “Players will notice significantly faster load times and improved splitscreen performance on all new consoles,” Psyonix said.

Rocket League is free to play and is also available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.