Rocket League adds Ferrari 296 GTB in new collaboration

In collaboration with Ferrari, Rocket League is adding the Ferrari 296 GTB and several other related cosmetic items to the store starting tomorrow, Aug. 31.

The premier luxury sports car brand Ferrari is making its Rocket League debut with the Ferrari 296 GTB being the first to enter the vehicular soccer arena. Though the recently released Ferrari model is accessible to relatively few people in real life, Rocket League’s new Ferrari bundle is available at a significantly cheaper price.

The Ferrari 296 GTB bundle will be available in Rocket League’s store come Aug. 31 and will include the vehicle itself along with several other cosmetic items. It should be noted that the Ferrari 296 GTB will have the base hitbox of the Dominus car. Items in the bundle are also exclusive to the upcoming Ferrari and can’t be customized with other branded content.

The bundle, available for 2,000 credits,will include the following:

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB Engine Audio

Ferrari 296 GTB Wheels

Ferrari Antenna

Assetto Fiorano Decal

Fans of the luxury car brand can also attain a free Ferrari player banner, being able to claim it in the Rocket League item shop the same day of the vehicle’s launch. Ferrari is the latest notable brand to enter Rocket League, joining the likes of Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

It is unclear exactly how long the Ferrari bundle will be available in the store, but prospective Ferrari drivers should aim to pick it up shortly after release.