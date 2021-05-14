Rizzo’s Rocket League settings

Dillon Rizzo is a professional Rocket League player who competes for G2 Esports.
At 23 years old, Rizzo has racked up more than $200,000 in earnings over the course of over five years of playing the game at a professional level.
This year, Rizzo has a few notable tournament wins in lesser events. But last year, he truly excelled.
In 2020, Rizzo won the RLCS Season Nine for North America in March. He later made it to the semifinals of the RLCS Season X North America Major in October.
Here are Rizzo’s camera, control, and deadzone settings for Rocket League.
Camera
|FOV
108
|Height
110
|Angle
-4.0
|Distance
280
|Stiffness
0.20
|Swivel
4.00
|Transition
1.20
|Ball Camera
Toggle
|Camera Shake
Off
Deadzone
|Deadzone Shape
Cross
|Deadzone
0.10
|Dodge
0.74
|Steering Sens
2.75
|Aerial Sens
2.75
Controls
|Powerslide
RB
|Air Roll
LT
|Boost
A
|Jump
X
|Ball Cam
Y
|Brake
L
|Throttle
R