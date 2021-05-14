Rizzo’s Rocket League settings

Dillon Rizzo is a professional Rocket League player who competes for G2 Esports.

At 23 years old, Rizzo has racked up more than $200,000 in earnings over the course of over five years of playing the game at a professional level.

This year, Rizzo has a few notable tournament wins in lesser events. But last year, he truly excelled.

In 2020, Rizzo won the RLCS Season Nine for North America in March. He later made it to the semifinals of the RLCS Season X North America Major in October.

Here are Rizzo’s camera, control, and deadzone settings for Rocket League.

Camera

FOV

108 Height

110 Angle

-4.0 Distance

280 Stiffness

0.20 Swivel

4.00 Transition

1.20 Ball Camera

Toggle Camera Shake

Off

Deadzone

Deadzone Shape

Cross Deadzone

0.10 Dodge

0.74 Steering Sens

2.75 Aerial Sens

2.75

Controls