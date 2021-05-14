Rizzo’s Rocket League settings

He's a rocket man.

Image via Psyonix

Dillon Rizzo is a professional Rocket League player who competes for G2 Esports.

At 23 years old, Rizzo has racked up more than $200,000 in earnings over the course of over five years of playing the game at a professional level.

This year, Rizzo has a few notable tournament wins in lesser events. But last year, he truly excelled. 

In 2020, Rizzo won the RLCS Season Nine for North America in March. He later made it to the semifinals of the RLCS Season X North America Major in October.

Here are Rizzo’s camera, control, and deadzone settings for Rocket League.

Camera

FOV
108		Height
110		Angle
-4.0
Distance
280		Stiffness
0.20		Swivel
4.00
Transition
1.20		Ball Camera
Toggle		Camera Shake
Off

Deadzone

Deadzone Shape
Cross		Deadzone
0.10		Dodge
0.74
Steering Sens
2.75		Aerial Sens
2.75

Controls

Powerslide
RB		Air Roll
LT		Boost
A
Jump
X		Ball Cam
Y		Brake
L
Throttle
R