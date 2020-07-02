Psyonix extends Rocket League’s competitive season 14, reveals ranked rewards

The company didn't say how long the extension will last.

Players who are eager for a new competitive season in Rocket League will have to hold on a little longer.

Psyonix has prolonged the game’s competitive season 14 and the Rocket Pass until an unspecified date later in the summer, the company announced today. Psyonix also revealed the upcoming end-of-season ranked rewards.

We're extending Competitive Season 14 and Rocket Pass 6. Check out the new dates, plus the latest Season Rewards!

📖: https://t.co/5Zp9NdHxLl pic.twitter.com/I60XeC2YaN — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 2, 2020

The delay is partly caused by Rocket League‘s next update, which Psyonix says is bringing major changes to the game—including “new ranks for players at Grand Champion,” the company revealed. Both competitive season 14 and the Rocket Pass Six have been prolonged until the update hits the live servers at some point.

Psyonix has upheld secrecy about the dates and has been scarce with exact dates. The company said it “still can’t reveal the exact date of the update,” but promised it will go live “later this summer” and will provide more information “later in July.”

In addition to extending Rocket Pass Six and competitive season 14, Psyonix also revealed the upcoming rewards for the end of the season: a matching set of player banners and avatar borders. As usual, each rank has its own color, from the metallic bronze in the lowest rank to the red Grand Champion banner.

Image via Psyonix

Unlike some previous rewards, the banners and borders remain fairly the same as the ranks go by. The season 13 wheels, for example, became more intricate in the higher ranks, in addition to changing color.

While waiting for more details on the future of Rocket League, players can celebrate the game’s fifth-anniversary with an in-game event that runs until July 13. Each match awards balloons, which can be exchanged for exclusive cosmetics or golden eggs.