Psyonix disables Rocket League trades and other features ahead of update

Don’t be spooked if you suddenly can’t trade with your friends in Rocket League. Psyonix disabled trading today for a limited time ahead of the Blueprints Update. The company also put a hold on other item-related interactions and purchases.

Players won’t be able to buy keys and DLCs or trade-in and interact with crates until the Blueprints Update drops on Dec. 4. The update is scheduled to be released at 12pm CT on Dec. 4.

The Blueprints update will overhaul Rocket League’s relationship with items. The game’s crate system will give way to Blueprints. Keys will also be phased out and replaced with Credits. To set the stage for a smooth transition, Psyonix chose to freeze operations ahead of the update.

In the previous system, each crate functioned as a loot box. Crates were released in “series” with specific item pools consisting of cosmetics in different rarities and drop rates. Opening a crate cost one key. Keys could be traded with players and became the de facto currency in the game. Players were able to purchase keys in the store.

Blueprints will dilute the randomness from the previous system. Each blueprint corresponds to a specific item. Building the items from the schematics costs Credits, the new currency. Like its predecessor, Credits will be tradable with other players and can be bought with real money. When choosing to construct an item out of the blueprint, players will know exactly what they’re getting.

As an addition to the new system, Psyonix will also introduce the Item Shop. It’ll display a series of items on its virtual shelves, which can be purchased with Credits. Showcased products will be on a timed rotation of either 24 or 48 hours, depending on the items. The shop can be home to a wide variety of cosmetics, including cars, decals, goal explosions, and individual DLC Pack items.

As part of the transition, each crate will be converted into a blueprint of a corresponding item. Each key will also be converted into Credits, depending on the number of keys held by the player. The update will also usher in competitive season 15 and the fifth Rocket Pass.